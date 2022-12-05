Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

All of Crisis Nursery’s fundraisers support our 24-hour emergency childcare program. The Holiday Shop is a fun way to teach children about what it means to give back to local organizations. Kids Giving Back to Kids! This event started 30 years ago!

The Safe Children program at Crisis Nursery provides an “Island of Safety” for children age 0 through age 6. This means that we are available 24/7/365 for families in crisis. At the Nursery, families define their own crisis. If parents are experiencing homelessness, high stress, or an unexpected hospitalization, we want to be their “Island of Safety,” allowing them to focus more of their attention on the crisis at hand.

Crisis Nursery is the only 24-hour emergency childcare facility of its kind in Champaign County.



Crisis Nursery Children’s Holiday Shop at the Orpheum in Downtown Champaign on Thursday, December 8 – Saturday, December 10.

Thursday: 3pm-6pm with our special guest, the Illini Cheerleaders and Parkland Mens Golf Team

Friday: 3pm-6pm

Saturday: Sensory Hour with CU Autism Network from 8am-9am, then open until 6pm.

Winter Wonderland Open House – Friday, December 9 from 4pm – 6pm

Crisis Nursery

1309 W Hill Street, Urbana