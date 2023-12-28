CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Trevor Jones, Owner of Cricket and Cactus joins us to demonstrate cocktails/mocktails for events. Cricket and Cactus helps people create custom drinks in forms of both cocktails and mocktails to cater to their event. Each custom drink is created after he got to know the client, the event, and with their experience in mind.

He shares the way to spruce up existing drinks is with fun garnishes and pretty ice cubes.

First Mocktail

Pomegranate Ginger Fizz

1.5 oz Lyre’s NA Gin

.5 Ginger syrup

2 oz pomegranate juice

3 oz Lyre Classico

Pomegranate rosemary ice cubes

Trevor Jones: “The new twists on tried & true elements! Even in a personal setting, people are genuinely very excited to see what drinks I come up with and to see how they’re presented, from garnishes to names. I think it makes people feel special to know that I intentionally create an experience for them, whether it’s personal or an event.”



“At Cricket and Cactus we work with each client to create something new and special for their event. We make a few different recipes with the client in mind and have a tasting event where we can get feedback from the client in real time and adjust our recipes to their liking. We strive to make every drink unique and visually appealing. These unique cocktails can help make sense memories for the client to be able to relive their event time and time again.”

“When my wife & I got married, we wore special fragrances for all the wedding events, from our trip with friends, to the rehearsal dinner, the morning we got married, & our honeymoon. Now anytime we smell it, we are immediately brought back to those special moments. I loved the idea of bringing sense memory in to special events in another way, and then came Cricket & Cactus! Creating custom cocktails or modifying your old favorites into something new is such a fun way to create a memory – and it will always be a topic of conversation when you have a similar drink or recreate it yourself.”

“The name came from our cats, Cricket and Cactus.”

Business/Organization

Cricket and Cactus

Social Media Links

https://instagram.com/cricketandcactus