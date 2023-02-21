Champaign, IL (WCIA) We’re celebrating Fat Tuesday in the ciKitchen with guest chef Colleen Hatton. She is making an amazing burger.

Creole Burger with Bayou Aioli

2T Olive Canola Oil Blend

1 Small Vidalia Onion or 2 Shallots Finely Minced

1/2 Red Bell Pepper, finely diced

2-3 Cloves of Garlic, finely minced

1 1/2 lbs of Ground Beef

1/2 t Creole Seasoning and 1/4 t Creole seasoning- divided

4 Brioche Hamburger Buns

1/2 C Mayonnaise

2 t Dijon Mustard

2 t Chopped Green Onions

2 t Dill Relish

Hot Sauce

Your Choice of Condiments

Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are very tender. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl. Let cool and then add the beef and 1/2 t Creole seasoning and mix until completely combined. Shape into 4-6 patties.

Spray a secondary nonstick skillet with non-stick spray and set over medium heat. Add the patties and cook 4-5 minutes on each side until there is a crisp crust on each side. Move to a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and finish cooking in the oven until the burgers reach desired doneness.

While burgers are in the oven, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, relish,green onions, hot sauce and 1/4 t Creole seasoning. Top the burgers with Bayou Aioli and desired condiments.