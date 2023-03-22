Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People are looking for help in a situation they may have never encountered before. We assist them and offer a tremendous value in doing it. Our conversation always turn to talking about family bonds and how important they are. Cremation has more options than traditional burial.

Many people have never made arrangements for a deceased loved one. They have no idea what decisions need to be made. We walk them through it at a pace customized for them.

Popular questions we help answer include:

How do we get death certificates?

Do I have to put an obituary in the paper?

How long does the cremation process last?

When do we get the cremains back?

How did you get into the death care business?

What is flameless cremation?

We are flexible. We can make arrangements in our office, in your kitchen, at a restaurant. We offer very affordable services usually at 1/3 the cost found at funeral homes.

Evergreen Cremation Services

702 Bloomington Road

Suite 102

Champaign, IL. 61820