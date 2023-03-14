Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Modern Calligraphy

When people think of calligraphy, they think it’s inaccessible, needs very special tools and someone must be highly artistic to be able to do calligraphy. Amanda Plotner shows us the 8 basics strokes of calligraphy that can help people form into letters.

Here’s more from Amanda:

I teach people that they don’t need special tools to be able to do calligraphy/lettering. Handlettering can be done with everyday tools like pencils and pens.

I have 2 Modern Calligraphy Basics Workshops set for March 25 and April 15 at the Broadway Food Hall.



http://www.creativehandletteringwithamanda.com