Create your own masterpiece at Canvas & Corks in Monticello

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle checks out a painting party at Canvas & Corks. The studio space in Monticello is an ideal space to host a birthday party, holiday event, or team bonding workshop.

Don’t think you can paint? Think again!

More from Canvas & Corks:

Join our studio painting party here in Monticello. Create your own masterpiece, sip your favorite beverage and have fun with friends!

Come check out our studio with its “warehouse-chic” décor and be inspired. Your artist will walk the group through a step by step process of painting a masterpiece to take home. You can also make yourself at home by bringing in your own drinks and food. You can even reach into the china hutch and use our wine glasses. This is a no stress, no experience necessary approach to art. Come be creative with us!





To connect with Canvas & Corks, visit their Facebook page HERE.

208 S Market Monticello, IL 61856



