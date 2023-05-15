Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Courage to Remember: The Holocaust, 1939-45 – A Traveling Exhibit

May 15-26 at the C-U Elks Lodge, Savoy, Illinois

The Champaign Urbana Jewish Federation mission is teaching the Holocaust and genocide,

providing professional development to local educators in order to meet the state mandate of teaching the Holocaust and genocide, as well as providing guidance for educators and professional development opportunities.

We want to promote the opening of a traveling exhibit:

Courage to Remember: The Holocaust, 1939-45 – A Traveling Exhibit

May 15-26 at the C-U Elks Lodge, Savoy, Illinois

Sponsored by Champaign Urbana Jewish Federation, Holocaust Education Center

Created by and on loan from the Simon Wiesenthal Center

Champaign Urbana Jewish Federation

Business/Organization Phone

217/367-9872

Business/Organization Address

503 E. John

Champaign, Illinois

Business/Organization Web Address

http://cujf.org