Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)
Courage to Remember: The Holocaust, 1939-45 – A Traveling Exhibit
May 15-26 at the C-U Elks Lodge, Savoy, Illinois
The Champaign Urbana Jewish Federation mission is teaching the Holocaust and genocide,
providing professional development to local educators in order to meet the state mandate of teaching the Holocaust and genocide, as well as providing guidance for educators and professional development opportunities.
We want to promote the opening of a traveling exhibit:
Sponsored by Champaign Urbana Jewish Federation, Holocaust Education Center
Created by and on loan from the Simon Wiesenthal Center
