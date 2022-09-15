Being both a business software company and a payments company, SpotOn integrates an amazing number of cutting edge technologies in exciting new ways to bring customers together with their favorite small local businesses. Most people are amazed to see how customer friendly and easy this technology can be to use and how inexpensive it can be. In the case of “CountryFest in Seymour”, SpotOn is showcasing it’s strong belief in local businesses and farms that serve not only our communities but also the central IL region. Who would’ve thought a technology company could be such a great partner with small businesses and farms?

This is the 2nd year of the CountryFest in Seymour, IL. There will be dozens of vendors sharing food, crafts, produce, and all manner of products and services. In addition, there will be children’s games, contests and prices as well as activities like bouncy houses and more! Also, this year, CountryFest has added an outdoor stage (Sponsored by SpotOn) to host several local bands. The hosts of this event, “We Produce Farm, LLC” is a SpotOn merchant and will be using SpotOn contactless payment technology. This event will make good use of technology to help merchants collect payments and stay connected to their customers while providing good, wholesome fun for the entire family.

Card payments companies don’t normally provide such a dazzling array of truly valuable growth tools while delivering very fair and transparent rates and fees. Also, local merchants get a great local rep (me) to help them make good use of SpotOn Tech. I’ve been in this town over 30 years now and don’t recall any business software and payments companies supporting any event like CountryFest.

We really want to focus on CountryFest in Seymour and what a great event for the family. There will be mums, pumpkins, and lots of other fresh grown produce from local sources. Tons of free parking, no admission fee and lots of fun for the whole family. SpotOn is a major sponsor and we want to help drive attendance for CountryFest in Seymour.

