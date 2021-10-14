Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to Country Bumpkin Pumpkins owner, Shannon Flavin.

Flavin, a graduate of Unity High School, started Country Bumpkin Pumpkins as a Supervised Agricultural Experience for Unity FFA.





She loved the project so much she decided to continue the business after high school. She’s currently a freshman at the University of Illinois.

Flavin sells 35 varieties of pumpkin from her 6th generation family farm in Ivesdale. On the weekends, you can catch her farm stand in Tuscola and the surrounding communities.

To stay up to date, follow her Facebook page HERE.