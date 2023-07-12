Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Reid and Aubrey, nephew and niece of host Heather Roberts, join her in the CI Kitchen with a simple cookie recipe that will get rave reviews at your house.

Cool Whip Cookies

1 box cake mix

1 (8 ounce) container of whipped topping (such as Cool Whip)

1 large egg

Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions

To Prep: Preheat oven to 350°F and mist a large cookie sheet with non-stick spray.

Add cake mix, whipped topping, and 1 egg to a large mixing bowl.

Mix together until well combined.

Use a medium cookie scoop to form Tablespoon sized dough balls, then roll them in powdered sugar.

Place the sugar-coated cookie dough balls on the prepared pan and bake for 12-15 minutes.