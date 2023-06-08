Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is making 3 of his favorite brunch foods!

Mississippi State Fair Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 c self-rising Flour, sifted

1 egg size dollop Crisco

Whole Fat Buttermilk

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°.

2. Using a sifter, sift your 2 cups of flour into a large bowl.

3. Scoop a medium egg-sized dollop of Crisco into your flour. Mix the Crisco in with your fingers until it’s evenly distributed and you can’t tell you added it in. You’ll want it to look like a pile of flour more than anything.

4. Make a bowl in your flour. Pour buttermilk to fill up the bowl. You’ll be okay not adding enough in as you’ll likely add some more later.

5. Mix in the flour mixture and buttermilk together with your hands. You’ll be looking for your dough to be the perfect consistency, not wet and sticky, but not dry and powdery. It’s likely you’ll have to add in extra buttermilk slowly to reach the desired consistency.

6. Put your dough on a floured counter-top. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough until it’s about 1-2 inches thick. Use a wide-mouth mason jar or a vegetable tin can to cut your biscuits.

7. Wipe some Crisco on the bottom of your pan to grease it. Add your biscuits on the pan spaced close together. Place in the oven and bake for 10-20 minutes, or until the tops are beginning to turn golden brown.

Serve:

1. Serve with syrup, jam, butter, gravy or any other toppings you want. These biscuits are versatile and can be used as sandwiches, dinner sides, breakfast or for quick on the go!

Hashbrown Crust Breakfast Quiche

Ingredients:

Hash Brown Crust

20 oz frozen hash brown, thawed and squeezed dry

½ c white cheddar, shredded

½ t salt

¼ t pepper

Filling

2 T unsalted butter

½ onion, thinly sliced

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ c heavy cream/whole milk

4-6 strips bacon, cooked & crumbled

1 C cheddar cheese, shredded

1 T chives, thin sliced + garnish

salt/pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Squeeze as much liquid from thawed hash browns as possible, place into large mixing bowl. Add other crust ingredients and stir.

2. Lightly grease a springform pan and evenly press hashbrown crust mixture into bottom and sides of pan. Make sure there are no holes.

3. Place the pan in the freezer, freeze for 1 hour.

4. Preheat oven to 425°.

5. Place frozen crust into oven and partially bake for 15 minutes.

6. Prepared onions by carmelizing with butter in the pan until soft, about 10-15 minutes.

7. Combine eggs & cream, whisking until light and fluffy. Add remaining ingredients including onion and stir together. Season with salt & pepper.

8. Pour mixture into partially baked hashbrown crust. Place into oven.

9. Lower temperature to 375° and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the eggs have just set.

10. Remove quiche from oven and run a paring knif around the perimeter of hte pan. Loosen springform pan and place quiche back in oven for additional 10-15 minutes.

11. Remove quiche from oven, cool for 10 minutes.

Honey Walnut Granola

Ingredients:

1.5 c old fashioned oats

1 c walnuts, finely chopped

1 T sesame seeds

5 T coconut oil, melted

¼ c honey

1 t vanilla

½ t cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°

2. Mix all ingredients together into a bowl.

3. Pour mixture into pan that allows for thin, even layer, place oven and bake for ~15-17 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and transfer to plate. Allow to cool until granola is more crumbly.

5. Serve with yogurt and fresh fruit.