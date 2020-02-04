Contra dance with Urbana Country Dancers

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Swing your partner and do-si-do!

Do you enjoy traditional folk music, making new friends, and being active?

Then it might be worth your while to learn to contra dance with the Urbana Country Dancers!

Contra dancing is a derivative of the English country dancing brought to America by settlers in the 1700s. It’s similar to square dancing, but rather than dancing exclusively in groups, dancer’s dance in one big line.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with the group as well as the folk band, The Young and the Fretless, at Phillips Recreation Center in Urbana.

The Urbana Country Dancers are always looking for new additions to their crew. The group hosts a contra dance on the first and third Fridays of each month. Dances cost anywhere from $5 to $10, just pay what you can!

Next Contra Dance:

When: February 7 from 8-11pm

Where: Phillips Recreation Center

Caller: Karen Jackson

Music: Open Band & Big Bluestem