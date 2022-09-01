Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s an upcoming Construction Trades Expo on September 14 and 15 which is only open to our EFE area school districts.

Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340 is like a career center without the actual center. We work with business partners throughout the region to host our classes and work with our students. We work with several business advisory boards, organizations and groups to provide educational opportunities for students.

We have partnered with the Lincoln Land Building and Construction Trades Council for the last 19 years to co-host the Construction Trades Expo held at the Coles County Memorial Airport. The Council helps to recruit trades members to set up booths and activities and we recruit schools and students to participate.

Our EIEFES office is a K-12 organization that works with schools to promote career awareness and help schools and educators to better prepare students for the world of work through current technology and equipment and assisting with certifications for students.

Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340

217-258-6283

1617 Lake Land Blvd

Mattoon IL 61938

http://www.facebook.com/eiefes340