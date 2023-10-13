Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Confidentially Yours is a women’s bra boutique located in Champaign, IL. Our store was founded in 1982 to help women regain their confidence after chemotherapy and surgery. Since then, we have expanded our offerings to include the latest styles in swimwear, lingerie, undergarments, shapewear, activewear, sleepwear, and more.

We carefully curate our selections each fashion season to bring our customers the highest quality bras and lingerie for everyday and special occasion. We carry brands including, Amoena, Anita, Fantasie, Freya, Elomi, Natori, Wacoal, B.Tempt’d, Chantelle, Le Mystere, Cosa Bella, Goddess, Leonisa, Montelle, Aviana, Cake, Panache, and more. Our goal is for you to have properly sized bras that fit your unique shape so that you not only look good but feel your best. We carry bra cup sizes AA to P and band size 28 to 56.

We make the bra selection and fitting process simple, easy, and comfortable with bra fittings ($25 fitting fee, fee waived with purchase) with the purchase of a bra, and certified mastectomy fitting services.