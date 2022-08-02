Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mission Eurasia has been on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries for several years.

At the present time, Mission Eurasia’s main goal is to help feed the refugees fleeing Ukraine because of the war.

Mission Eurasia is a nonprofit organization working to feed people physically, emotionally, and spiritually.



Meadowbrook Church is hosting the event

Friday, August 5

7 to 9pm

The event is a concert

Free admission

Donations are welcome the night of the event or by going to missioneurasia.org