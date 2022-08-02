Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Mission Eurasia has been on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries for several years.
At the present time, Mission Eurasia’s main goal is to help feed the refugees fleeing Ukraine because of the war.
Mission Eurasia is a nonprofit organization working to feed people physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
Meadowbrook Church is hosting the event
Friday, August 5
7 to 9pm
The event is a concert
Free admission
Donations are welcome the night of the event or by going to missioneurasia.org