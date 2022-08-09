Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

2022 CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work! Campaign

The Neighborhood Services and Equity & Engagement Departments will partner to host a series of community events to support neighborhood organizing efforts and address gun violence and public safety concerns; our theme is “CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!”.

Throughout the summer we have partnered with the Champaign Park District on their StreetFest events in downtown Champaign in June and July. A goal of all these events is to re-activate and promote safe places for community members to enjoy their neighbors and community spaces. Each event is designed to provide a family friendly atmosphere that will offer food, music, information, resources, community services, games, and activities to support community engagement and promote goodwill throughout the community.

The first neighborhood-based CommYOUnity campaign event is scheduled for this evening at Town Center Apartments (2413 N Neil St) from 6-8 pm. Below are additional neighborhood-based CommYOUnity events. The events are free and open to the public.

• CommYOUnity Block Party – Champaign Park Apartments (2106 W White St) – August 4, 2022, 6-8 pm

• CommYOUnity Block Party – Turnberry Ridge Park Neighborhood Area (910 Cobblefield Dr) – August 11, 2022, 6-8 pm

• CommYOUnity Information and Organizing Fair – Eisner Park (1301 W Church St) – August 18, 2022, 6-8 pm