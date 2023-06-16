Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a multi-service, social service agency serving Champaign County and northern Champaign County. We offer several services including local Clothing Center referrals and a food pantry open to all Champaign County residents. Our northern Champaign County services include limited utility and prescription assistance, recreational program vouchers for income eligible children, holiday food and toys distribution, notary service, fax and copy service for a nominal fee, and a food pantry for Rantoul Township High School students. We also offer delivery of food to those who are disabled and/or have no other way to source food with our Ride United program, which is a coordinated effort with United Way and Door Dash.

We help people with food, personal care items, clothing, utility and prescription help, holiday food and toys, recreational activity vouchers, notary service, and fax and copy services. People need to know about our services which are right in their area, as transportation out in the county can be a challenge. We also are a hub for other social service agencies to have offices onsite and see clients here. Lastly, we offer information and referral services.

We are one of a kind in northern Champaign County. In addition to our program and services, we work as a hub to bring human services to this part of the county by offering office space for other agencies to see clients here and by offering information and referral to agencies in Champaign Urbana.

Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County

Business/Organization Phone

217-893-1530

Business/Organization Address

520 E. Wabash Ave., Suite 1

http://www.cscrantoul.org