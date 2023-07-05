Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

The COMMUNITY SERVICE CENTER in Rantoul is a social service hub which has been serving Champaign County and Northern Champaign County for over 50 years. We provide a food pantry and Clothing Center referrals for all residents of Champaign County and food pantry for Rantoul Township High School students. We offer limited utility and prescription assistance, youth recreation activities for income eligible families, holiday toy and food distribution, food delivery for those with disabilities and/or no other way to source food, and a fax and copy service for nominal fee, all for residents of northern Champaign County. We also provide office space for several area agencies to see clients at our location and we offer information and referral to those agencies not located onsite.

We help people source food and other very necessary resources. The questions we receive most frequently are regarding help with rent, utilities, and food. We offer the resources we can and refer for those we cannot.

We are a one stop shop for social services in northern Champaign County which makes us very unique. It is also incredibly helpful for area residents to have one location to come to. Other agencies that see clients at our location include: CUPHD: WIC, Community Health Partnership, Rosecrance, Cunningham Children’s Home: Hope Springs and Community Services, Courage Connection, New American Welcome Center YMCA, and The Refugee Center. Peacemeal senior nutrition is also in our building.

We are a multi-service, social service agency serving Champaign County and northern Champaign County. We offer several services including local Clothing Center referrals and a food pantry open to all Champaign County residents. Our northern Champaign County services include limited utility and prescription assistance, recreational program vouchers for income eligible children, holiday food and toys distribution, notary service, fax and copy service for a nominal fee, and a food pantry for Rantoul Township High School students. We also offer delivery of food to those who are disabled and/or have no other way to source food with our Ride United program, which is a coordinated effort with United Way and Door Dash.

We help people with food, personal care items, clothing, utility and prescription help, holiday food and toys, recreational activity vouchers, notary service, and fax and copy services. People need to know about our services which are right in their area, as transportation out in the county can be a challenge. We also are a hub for other social service agencies to have offices onsite and see clients here. Lastly, we offer information and referral services.

We are one of a kind in northern Champaign County. In addition to our program and services, we work as a hub to bring human services to this part of the county by offering office space for other agencies to see clients here and by offering information and referral to agencies in Champaign Urbana.

We have our Annual Charity Golf Outing on Friday, July 14th at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul, IL. Registration is at 11:00 AM with a Shotgun start at noon. Cost is $300/foursome. We also need sponsors. The sponsorship opportunities are: $1000 Title Sponsor, $500 Major Sponsor, $250 Eagle Sponsor, $100 Birdie Sponsor, $50 Caddy Sponsorship. ( A foursome and signage on event advertising is included at no cost for Title, Major, Eagle, and Birdie sponsorships. These also include a company sign on tee. )

Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County

Business/Organization Phone

217-893-1530

Business/Organization Address

520 E. Wabash Ave., Suite 1, Rantoul, IL 61866

http://www.cscrantoul.org