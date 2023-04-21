Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mike with Mega Events now dedicates helping others in need whether a house burns down, illness or other emergencies that effect the community. H.E.L.P. (Helping Everyone Love People) was formed to encourage people to open their hearts to families and individuals across our community. It is a 150 person group that has agreed to be accessible when needs arise. When a need arises, a committee of 30 people from the group will join together to host a community fundraising event that will directly impact the person.

Kare for Kenny community fundraiser on Sunday, April will take place April 23rd from 2-6 at The Venue CU. Kenneth A. Moore Sr., known as Kenny, is a walking talking miracle. When he was a baby his mother noticed problems when she was feeding him. It was discovered that he had a congenital heart defect. He was then sent to a specialist who found that he had a rare disease called L-Transposition of the Great Arteries and also a mild case of Spina Bifida. Doctors said he would never walk, have children of his own or grow into a fully functioning adult. God proved the doctors wrong, Kenny loves playing with his three sons! But one day in 2015 he fell while playing basketball and was unable to move. Ever since he has regressed to becoming paralyzed with a power chair for his only source of mobility. It is very hard for him to just enjoy the everyday things we take for granted. Help is needed to get Kenny a mobility travel chair and one day a BraunAbility van.

Admission $25 (includes food)

Food, Fun and lots of entertainment.

Basket raffle and silent auction.

The Venue CU

51 E. Main Street

Champaign, IL 61820



Mega Events

Business/Organization Phone

217-202-2821`

Business/Organization Address

405 B Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820