Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We help the helpers! Our mission is to promote philanthropy in an impartial, unbiased, ethical way, with a commitment to inclusiveness, and to bring together people and resources to identify and address present and emerging community needs. We do this by stewarding funds that provide funding to nonprofits organizations in the nine counties in east central Illinois: Champaign, Piatt, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles and Edgar.

Our Values:

Philanthropy

We are a leader in promoting philanthropy in an impartial, unbiased, ethical way, with commitment to inclusiveness. We bring together people and resources to identify and address present and emerging community needs.

Community

We assist other not-for-profit organizations through advisory, consulting and collaborative efforts.

Donors

We help donors satisfy their philanthropic goals. We provide convenient and flexible giving vehicles to serve donors. We believe everyone should experience the joy of making a meaningful contribution to the community.

Endowments

We use endowments as perpetual tools to provide steady support for charitable needs. We encourage unrestricted endowments because they meet the needs of future generations. We assist communities and organizations in building endowments to secure their continued success. We counsel donors and their advisors to choose a planned giving solution that makes a lasting difference.

Grants and Operations

We make grants based on the greatest needs in the community. We reflect the diversity of our community through our choices of grants, staff, volunteers, programs and initiatives. We select board, staff and volunteers with the talent and expertise required to efficiently and effectively achieve our long-term objectives. We insist on maintaining the highest standards in donor relationships, fund stewardship and promotion of philanthropy.

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is a publicly-supported 501(c)(3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization created in 1972 to encourage and receive contributions establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of east central Illinois. It does not conduct programs of its own, nor is it a fund-raising organization. It supports and serves its donors by managing and administering endowed funds that have been donated for philanthropic purposes.

Endowed funds are established through donor contributions both large and small. Because the funds are endowed, they are permanently invested to produce income that is used to meet charitable needs of the community as designated by the donor or as determined by the Foundation. Donors may specify a particular organization, a field of interest such as education, youth programs or the arts, or the funds can be donated without restriction and the Foundation’s Board of Trustees can determine allocations for the most pressing community needs. Whatever the intent, the Community Foundation maintains the integrity of the original gift, investing for income and preserving principal, so that the community will benefit from it forever.

The Community Foundation accepts contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, businesses, corporations, families and other organizations, all of which share a vision of enhancing the quality of life in their community.

We offer a Center for Nonprofit Excellence. Founded in 2008, The Center for Nonprofit Excellence is committed to helping East Central Illinois nonprofits and their boards to be as effective as possible. We facilitate collaboration and sharing of best practices that result in a strong, vibrant nonprofit sector. We do this by:

-Strengthening nonprofits’ performance through trainings, workshops and Board Bootcamp sessions. We succeed when nonprofits do good work better.

-Promoting nonprofit collaboration through peer circles and information sharing.

We succeed when we help nonprofits clear obstacles to collaboration.

-Supporting emerging nonprofit ventures through the Community Solutions Incubator. We succeed when we equip the next generation of community leaders and organizations with mentoring, training, and networking opportunities.

Events:

Go-To Tips for Getting Grants

Thursday, August 4, 2022, 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Champaign Public Library – 200 W. Green St., Robeson Pavilion Rooms A & B

Board Bootcamp: Secrets to Successful Fundraising

Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Champaign Public Library – 200 W. Green St., Robeson Pavilion Room C

Plus, we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary all year!

Community Foundation of East Central Illinois

307 W. University Ave.

Champaign, IL 61821