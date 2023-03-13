Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Kathie Flaningam, owner of The Apple Dumplin, talks food, family, and what makes the restaurant special.

Here’s more from Kathie:

I was a server who started at the Apple Dumplin in 1991 was a server until 2009 when we purchased.

One thing that people should know about The Apple Dumplin is that we are one of the longest local/unique restaurants in CU, est 1985.

We are know for our home cooking ( made from recipes not boxes) also our service is very consistent most of our 16 employees have been with us 5+ years

I really believe our restaurant is in no comparison to others is a true mom/pop restaurant. We remember our customers. We interact with them they are not just a pass by!! My staff is unique because they carry conversations with our customers.

We do make up food to go for events or parties/ reunions / etc.

The Apple Dumplin

2014 N Highcross Rd, Urbana, Illinois