Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Kathie Flaningam, owner of The Apple Dumplin, talks food, family, and what makes the restaurant special.
Here’s more from Kathie:
I was a server who started at the Apple Dumplin in 1991 was a server until 2009 when we purchased.
One thing that people should know about The Apple Dumplin is that we are one of the longest local/unique restaurants in CU, est 1985.
We are know for our home cooking ( made from recipes not boxes) also our service is very consistent most of our 16 employees have been with us 5+ years
I really believe our restaurant is in no comparison to others is a true mom/pop restaurant. We remember our customers. We interact with them they are not just a pass by!! My staff is unique because they carry conversations with our customers.
We do make up food to go for events or parties/ reunions / etc.
The Apple Dumplin
2014 N Highcross Rd, Urbana, Illinois