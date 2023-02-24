Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Red Hot Winter is the area’s best Las Vegas-style variety show, featuring live music, dance, comedy, burlesque and so much more.

Greg Hahn has parlayed his absurdly energetic, all-out style of physical humor, one liners and crowd work into a performance of immediate pandemonium and continuous laughs. His unique stylings have led to numerous television, corporate and theater appearances throughout the US and Canada.

A favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, Greg has also appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, FOX, MTV and CMT, and this weekend he performs at Red Hot Winter!