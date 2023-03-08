Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready! College for Kids programming for kids ages 6-13 and Summer Discovery programming for kids ages 12-18 is back!

College for Kids is celebrating 43 years of programming this year. CFK is two-week half day camps that are hands on STEAM based small classes that take place on our college campus. We hire local teachers and instructors as well as young adults to assist.

Summer Discovery programming is for teens where they can explore potential careers in innovative ways and gain new skills along the way. Camps are taught by Parkland instructors in our state-of-the-art facilities and labs.

Each child receives a t-shirt for their programming.

Our camps are small in size and based on STEAM topics providing engaging, hands-on activities.

College for Kids camps run June 19-29 and July 10-20

Summer Discovery camps run June 5 through July 27