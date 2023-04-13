Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lemon Basil Shrimp and Rice Bowl

1 1/2 C Uncooked Rice

1/3 C Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1/4 C Olive Oil and 2 T Olive Oil

2 T Dijon Mustard

3 Cloves of Minced Garlic

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1/2 of Diced Basil

1 1/2 lbs of Large, Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

2 t Grated Lemon Zest

Diced Tomato, Diced Cucumber or Diced Bell Peppers

Cook rice according to package directions. Remove from heat. While rice is cooking, whisk lemon juice, 1/4 C olive oil, mustard, garlic and salt and pepper until well blended. Once it is well mixed, add in 1/4 of diced basil. Once dressing is made, add 1/4 c of the dressing to the rice and mix well while reserve the remaining dressing.

Once the rice is done, sprinkle the shrimp with salt and pepper. Place the 2 T olive oil into a nonstick skillet and heat. Cook shrimp over medium heat until pink throughout. Once shrimp is cooked, toss the remaining dressing with the shrimp. Place the warm shrimp ontop of the rice bowl and garnish with diced tomato, diced cucumber or diced bell pepper based on your taste. Then garnish the top with lemon zest and remaining basil.

Serve while warm.

