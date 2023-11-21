Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with an easy appetizer where a lot of things can be done ahead of time.

Butternut Squash and Sage Crostini

Ingredients:

2 1/2-lb. butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4″ pieces

1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, toss the squash with 1⁄4 cup oil, the sage, red pepper, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Arrange the squash in an even layer on the prepared sheet and roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until lightly golden brown and tender, 25 to 30 minutes; transfer to a bowl.

Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, season with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, lowering the heat if necessary, until golden brown and very tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Reduce heat to low, add the vinegar and sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vinegar has nearly evaporated and the onions are nearly falling apart, 10 to 15 minutes. Add to the squash and mash with a fork to combine.

Heat broiler. Brush the bread with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, arrange on a baking sheet and broil until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

Spread the cheese on the toasts, then top with the squash-onion mixture. Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

