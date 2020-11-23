Coaching options available to get you fit and moving at Fitness Premiere

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Joshua Schunke, Franchisee with Fitness Premiere Champaign, joins us to get moving today.

We are a full service fitness center. We focus on all aspects of getting fit and healthy. Probably the most interesting thing about us is our culture. We are a welcoming space, we know all of our members. It is really important for us to offer a full spectrum of services so that we can help you through the entire process of getting healthier. This includes not only offering a place where you can workout in a pristinely clean environment, but we offer supplement help, we educate you on exercise and what will help you reach your goals, we have Theraguns and HydroMassage to aid in your recovery, and most importantly, ACCOUNTABILITY! We firmly believe that everyone needs a coach.

The question or comment we receive the most is “I need to lose some weight” but that’s only a fraction of the picture. Yes, you may need to lose some body fat, but we try and help people see that wellness is an entire picture. If you are healthier, you will be happier with the way your body looks because you will feel the difference. Unfortunately there is so much disinformation out there about what kind of exercise or diet plan is best and a ‘quick fix”. We really promote that this is a lifestyle, and we create an environment where it is enjoyable to take care of yourself. A workout shouldn’t be punishment. But we will be there to kick your butt if necessary as well.

We are different because we offer a lot of the amenities of a big box gym in the setting of a studio. We offer some really great classes that are on hold right now, but we also offer FP LiVE which is virtual workouts that all of our members can access from home! It’s INCLUDED in every membership. We also offer 24/7 access to clubs.

Right now you can take advantage of our Black Friday sale, you pay for one year of membership and get three free months! So that’s 15 months of membership for the price of 12. We are also really excited that our second location is getting ready to open in Mahomet on December 18. Our members have the option to workout at either location!

Fitness Premier Champaign

217.531.2100

2414 Galen Drive

Champaign, IL 61821