Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The fan-favorite sunflower maze is open in Champaign, Illinois for everyone in the community to enjoy!

This year’s maze design is the state of Illinois with its major interstates. To embrace the theme, interstate signs are placed throughout the maze to help keep you on track and 13 Illinois cities are marked with a “Welcome to…” sign!

HOURS:

Clearview Farm is open seven days a week, dawn to dusk. Come when convenient for you!!

COST:

The Atkins Group has allowed Clearview Farm to be a FREE* place for the community to enjoy.

* There may be events where a small fee will apply or donations will be suggested.

PARKING:

Ample parking is available along the OUTSIDE of the Legacy Avenue loop (the road that loops around the main part of Clearview Farm) .

*Please obey the posted “No Parking This Side of Street” signs.

EVENTS: