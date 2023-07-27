Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Clearview Farm’s focus is regenerative agriculture and community engagement.

We are most well-known for our sunflower maze, but the farm contains many unique and beautiful crops. Guests are encouraged to visit and explore the farms many walking paths and educational opportunities year-round.

This year, Clearview Farm’s sunflower maze is for the benefit of Eastern Illinois Foodbank– even the design is their logo!

Since Clearview Farm never requires tickets or admission fees, we are asking guests of both the maze and the sunflower celebration to instead make a donation to Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Giving boxes are located at the entrance to the maze. Guests can leave donations of non-perishable food items and cash at these locations. Our staff check and empty them frequently with 100% of the donations benefitting Eastern Illinois Foodbank. QR codes are also posted in these locations for guests who prefer to give online through a secure digital portal.

This year’s sunflower maze is sponsored by Hickory Point Bank. Clearview Farm is a project of The Atkins Group.

About Eastern Illinois Food Bank:

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is the primary food source to 170 partner agencies across 18 counties in east-central Illinois. This year we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary of alleviating hunger and nourishing stronger communities.

Home : Eastern Illinois Foodbank (eifoodbank.org) mission is to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois. At any given time, more than 100,000 people in eastern Illinois are facing food insecurity. Last year, we provided meals to 1.5 million of our neighbors.

Available for the giveaway: Clearview Farm t-shirts, Clearview Farm popcorn

During the next few weeks our sunflower maze will be in bloom. The maze is open to the public from dawn to dusk daily, so guests can come when it’s convenient for them.

Sunflower Celebration: Friday, August 4th from 5-8PM at the Sunflower Field

We will have food and ice cream trucks, live music, honey harvested from Clearview Farm, and more.

