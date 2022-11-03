Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Clay Dooley Tire & Auto is honoring all who serve by giving FREE oil changes to Veterans and Active Military. Call or stop by either of our locations to book your free oil change for Friday, November 11th.

Clay Dooley Tire and Auto Service

311 S Neil Champaign, IL 61820