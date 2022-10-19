Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture to the charming period touches, you’ll be captivated right away.

The West Wing offers an expansive dining area, large kitchen with original marble, butlers pantry, sitting area, master suite with remodeled bath, and two more bedrooms with attached full baths.

In the East wing, you’ll find a magnificent living room with stone fireplace and sculpted ceiling, bright solarium, and the second kitchen. The upper level boasts five bedrooms, each with their own full baths, another dining area, third kitchen, and spacious family room.

There are two washer/dryer hookups on the main floor plus one in the basement. Three car detached garage has chauffeurs quarters that are great for storage.

This classical home was once converted into three apartments by original owners Frank and Leda Mueller Cruikshank, however the current owners are utilizing it as a single family home. Carry on a piece of Decatur history in this stunning property!

