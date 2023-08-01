Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a perfect dish for summer… a classic wedge salad!

Classic Wedge Salad

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 1 head iceberg lettuce
  • 8 slices bacon, diced
  • 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

Easy Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing:

  • 1 cup light sour cream
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 3 Tablespoons buttermilk
  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese plus a little for garnish

For the full recipe and to see all of Anita’s recipes, visit her website HERE.