Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a perfect dish for summer… a classic wedge salad!
Classic Wedge Salad
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 1 head iceberg lettuce
- 8 slices bacon, diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
Easy Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing:
- 1 cup light sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 Tablespoons buttermilk
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese plus a little for garnish
