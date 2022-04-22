Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

CAGV (Citizens Against Gun Violence) was founded November 22, 2022, after being a victim of Gun Violence. My initiative was to bring door bell cams and technology to the Urbana/Champaign area. We have provided in total 800 wireless door bell cams to the community with 300 on backorder and many many more people wanting them. We have also put technology into the community with over 3000 Tablets, and 250 Cell Phones.

Since the incident I hear a lot of questions and all I can do is to listen, acknowledge and then I forward and follow up with city council. The only way to battle this on going issue is to be proactive.



I have the Free Cell Phones, Tablets and the Amazon Fire HD Tablet we offer to individuals that receive food stamps, Medical Card and or Qualify for the Ebb, ACP Programs

I’m providing services for FREE! I am also working to find a way to make our community safer.

We have launched our Newest Location CAGV Coles County at Grose Appliance, A satellite Location in Decatur and Danville Illinois Launched CAGV Houston Texas March 1st and are looking to expand in other locations.

CAGV Urbana

1511 East Washington Suite C

Urbana IL 61802