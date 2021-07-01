Cirque Italia back in Champaign for 4th of July Weekend

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a brand new show from Cirque Italia! We’re headed back to the era of sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and poodle skirts.

It’s Water Circus Gold… and it’s 1950s themed!

Performers will dazzle the audience under the big top at Market Place Shopping Center this weekend. Don’t miss as talented acts perform death defying stunts over 35,000 gallons of water.





Where?:

2000 N Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820

Market Place Shopping Center in the parking lot

When?

July 1 – Thursday: 7:30pm

July 2 – Friday: 7:30pm

July 3 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, 7:30pm & 9:30pm

July 4 – Sunday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

SPECIAL OFFER: One FREE child ticket (ages 2-12) per paid adult ticket in levels 2 and 3 only. Use promo code FACEFREE. Click HERE for tickets.