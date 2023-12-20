CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are happy to welcome back Guest Chef Carrie Anderson! Today she is sharing a delicious cajun salmon recipe!

Cajun Salmon

2 Servings:

Ingredients:

4 to 8oz skin-on salmon fillets – 2pcs

4oz shrimp, shell removed, cleaned and deveined, chopped

1 – 10oz bag fresh spinach

4 cloves garlic

1 shallot

2 lemons

1pint heavy cream

4T each olive oil and butter

4-6T Cajun Seasoning

1 bunch fresh parsley

Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne to taste

1 green onion or 4 to 6 chives

Prep:

Pat salmon dry and season with salt, pepper and cajun seasoning – hold cold Peel, clean, devein and chop shrimp. Pat dry and season with a little salt, pepper and cajun seasoning – hold cold Zest and juice 1 lemon / slice or wedge second lemon Mince garlic and small dice shallot Bias cut green onions, if using Chop parsley, put in a lidded container or a zip lock with a wet napkin at the botom.

Instructions:

Remove salmon from fridge and sit on counter Preheat skillet Add butter and olive oil Place salmon in pan skin side down. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the skin is crispy. Flip salmon over and cook another 2 to 4 minutes, depending on your preference for doneness in the middle. Once salmon is about 75% cooked, remove from skillet and place flesh side down on a plate. Add garlic and shallots to pan, cook stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Add shrimp, adjust seasoning and cook until shrimp is opaque. Add spinach and lemon zest. Cooking until wilted. Adjust seasoning. Add cream, reduce heat, adjust seasoning and simmer until flavors are well combined.

Plate: