CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are happy to welcome back Guest Chef Carrie Anderson! Today she is sharing a delicious cajun salmon recipe!
Cajun Salmon
2 Servings:
Ingredients:
4 to 8oz skin-on salmon fillets – 2pcs
4oz shrimp, shell removed, cleaned and deveined, chopped
1 – 10oz bag fresh spinach
4 cloves garlic
1 shallot
2 lemons
1pint heavy cream
4T each olive oil and butter
4-6T Cajun Seasoning
1 bunch fresh parsley
Salt, Black Pepper, Cayenne to taste
1 green onion or 4 to 6 chives
Prep:
- Pat salmon dry and season with salt, pepper and cajun seasoning – hold cold
- Peel, clean, devein and chop shrimp. Pat dry and season with a little salt, pepper and cajun seasoning – hold cold
- Zest and juice 1 lemon / slice or wedge second lemon
- Mince garlic and small dice shallot
- Bias cut green onions, if using
- Chop parsley, put in a lidded container or a zip lock with a wet napkin at the botom.
Instructions:
- Remove salmon from fridge and sit on counter
- Preheat skillet
- Add butter and olive oil
- Place salmon in pan skin side down. Cook for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the skin is crispy.
- Flip salmon over and cook another 2 to 4 minutes, depending on your preference for doneness in the middle.
- Once salmon is about 75% cooked, remove from skillet and place flesh side down on a plate.
- Add garlic and shallots to pan, cook stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Add shrimp, adjust seasoning and cook until shrimp is opaque.
- Add spinach and lemon zest. Cooking until wilted. Adjust seasoning.
- Add cream, reduce heat, adjust seasoning and simmer until flavors are well combined.
Plate:
- Place a ladle of cream sauce in a shallow bowl.
- Place salmon skin side up on top of cream sauce.
- Spoon shrimp and some additional spinach on top of salmon.
- Garnish with lemon slices/wedges, green onion/chives and chopped parsley.