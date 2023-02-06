CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow.

But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.

“Conway Arkansas wasn’t ready for Chicago-style pizza,” he said. “So, we found a buyer and went back to doing manufacturing work and other things”

They moved back to Charleston in the early 2000s, always keeping the love of pizza in their hearts.

Eventually, friends and family convinced them to open their own place again. So, in 2016 Windy City Pizza in Charleston had its grand opening and as they say, the rest is history.

Jim and Ava have been giving local and out-of-towners the taste of the city with a little less hustle and bustle.

Making sure everyone who walks in their door feels welcome.

“Jim and Ava are great. They’re just amazing they literally are like my family. That makes me want to almost cry, but they just believe in this place so much and put so much hard work into this place that I just want to see it succeed,” Chelsea Lynch, head waitress, said.

To find their menu, hours, location, and phone number visit their website here.