Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Tom Grassman:

It’s the end of an era. As of June 1st, Christy and I are turning over Boomerangs to a gentleman named Scot Grap – formerly One T’s Cornerpocket in Champaign.

We bought Boomerangs on Jan 2, 2011 from Mike and Lynn Armstrong (Alladin Electric)

The bar is shaped like a boomerang to encourage conversation across the bar

It used to be a car wash, which is why “Car Wash” is the official song of Boomerangs

Scot has ran One T’s Cornerpocket in Champaign for the last 5 years.

Today is our last night managing the bar, so we are doing a “farewell” event for our last Wing Wednesday as managers of the bar. WW’s will continue, but this is our last hurrah!