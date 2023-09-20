Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Haki N’ Dem, performs on the Ci Stage! Catch them live at Pygmalion 9/23/23 at 9:15pm or visit their website at www.Hakindem.com.

Haki N’ Dem is an exceptional R&B/soul group hailing from Champaign-Urbana and Chicago, led by the immensely talented young musician Haki, who not only dazzles with his incredible vocals but also showcases his mastery of multiple instruments, alongside his dynamic band featuring piano, vocals, bass, drums, trumpet, and guitar, as they deliver a funky neo-soul experience reminiscent of the legendary influences of Prince, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Sly and the Family Stone.

Drake (Haki) – lead vocals, keyboard Jada – lead vocalsDJ BJ Clark – small trap kit drums includes Snare/Small Kick Drum/High Hat backing vocalsSarah – bassPaul – guitarMike – trumpet