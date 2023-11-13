Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If your musical tastes range from “Sweet Caroline” to “Piano Man” to “Ice, Ice Baby,” brace yourself for a memorable experience at the Beef House Dinner Theatre. Joining us today behind the keys are, Chrissy Sparks and the young piano prodigy, Joshua Dill.

Chrissy Sparks, Dueling Piano Player and Joshua Dill, Piano Player is gearing up for their event at the Beef House Dinner Theatre in Covington, Indiana on November 17th-19th (Friday evening and Saturday & Sunday afternoons). What you can expect is two grand pianos facing each other, played by two singing pianists.

Reservations will include salad, dinner, drink, dessert, and the famous Beef House Rolls followed by the main event – the Music! No two shows are ever the same as these musicians interact with the crowd and play requests and choose their material spontaneously as they read the crowd. Comedy & story telling is mixed in with all the fun as well.

Who is Chrissy? Local entertainer who has played with Marvin Lee and many other country bands in the area. By day, she teaches music at Thomas Paine Elementary in Urbana.



Who is Tim Atwood? Tim is originally from Peoria, IL, but has made his career in Nashville for nearly half a century. He played in the staff band at the Grand Ol Opry for 38 years, backing up countless Country Music stars such as Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Who is Joshua Dill? A 14-year-old piano sensation who opens each show with his incredible talent. Having played for only four years, Joshua has already made a mark with performances at events like weddings and The Festival of Trees. We learn more about his journey, his learning process, and witness his rendition of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”.

For reservations and more information:

Don’t miss the chance to witness this unique blend of entertainment, talent, and audience participation. The Dueling Pianos at the Beef House guarantees a good time!

Beef House Dinner Theatre

In Covington, Indiana…..in the Eastern Time Zone!

https://beefhouserolls.com

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063656657137