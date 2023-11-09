Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A Goblin’s Christmas Carol makes its way to the Ci Stage today and to the beautifully restored Orpheum Theatre in Champaign this weekend! The author of the play, Kenny Chumbley, as well as the director, Stephen Fiol, join us to provide details about the show.

The Orpheum Theatre will host A Goblins’ Christmas Carol on November 10th (7 PM), 11th (7 PM), and 12th (2 PM).

We get a taste of a performance by Dylan Holt, who plays Gabriel Grub (the bad guy) in the show. The song Dylan performs today is called “Song to Mercy” by Benjamin Payne.

It’s a family entertainment musical, the retelling of Charles Dickens’ “The Story of the Goblins Who Stole a Sexton,” which eventually became the prototype for A Christmas Carol. Directed by Stephen Fiol, Dean Emeritus of the College of Fine Arts, Millikin University, Decatur, IL. Plus, Written by award-winning author and playwright Kenny Chumbley. Original dances featuring dancers from the Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance.

Two acts, twelve songs, eight of which are original; run time is approx. 105 min. with intermission. Original dances featuring dancers from the Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance.

Tickets: $10

Seats are limited

Purchase tickets at the door or online at www.agoblinschristmascarol.square.site/