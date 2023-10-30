Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest Chef Adam Wisnewski is bringing us little bite-sized fall flavors just in time for your holiday party!
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Ingredients
Crust
* 8 whole graham crackers
* 1 1/2 TBS brown sugar
* 1 tsp ground ginger
* Pinch of salt
* 5 TBS unsalted butter, melted
Filling
* 8 oz cream cheese, softened
* 3 TBS sugar
* 2 TBS maple syrup
* 2 eggs
* 1 C canned pumpkin
* 1 tsp vanilla
* 1/2 TBS cornstarch
* 1/2 tsp cinnamon
* 1/2 tsp ground ginger
* 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
* 1/8 tsp salt
Instructions
* Preheat the oven to 375F. Fill a muffin tin with liners.
* Thoroughly crush the crackers into a bowl. Mix in the brown sugar, ginger, and salt. Mix in the melted butter and stir until combined.
* Add a rounded tablespoon of crust mix to each muffin cup. Press the crumbs flat with a small glass. Bake the crusts for 6-7 minutes. Set aside to cool.
* In a large bowl, whisk the cream cheese, sugar, and maple syrup until smooth. Mix in egg, pumpkin, and vanilla until combined. Mix in the cornstarch, spices, and salt.
* Fill each muffin cup about 3/4 full. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are set but the centers are still slightly jiggly.
* Remove the mini cakes to a wire rack for 30 minutes and then transfer to the fridge for at least 1 hour.
TRY: garnish with whipped cream and nuts, little holiday candies, crumbles of ginger cookies, chocolate frosting and pumpkin seed kernels
Adam Wisnewski
Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner
https://breakfastlifedinner.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BreakfastLifeDinner/
https://www.instagram.com/breakfastlifedinner/