Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef Adam Wisnewski is bringing us little bite-sized fall flavors just in time for your holiday party!



Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes



Ingredients

Crust

* 8 whole graham crackers

* 1 1/2 TBS brown sugar

* 1 tsp ground ginger

* Pinch of salt

* 5 TBS unsalted butter, melted

Filling

* 8 oz cream cheese, softened

* 3 TBS sugar

* 2 TBS maple syrup

* 2 eggs

* 1 C canned pumpkin

* 1 tsp vanilla

* 1/2 TBS cornstarch

* 1/2 tsp cinnamon

* 1/2 tsp ground ginger

* 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

* 1/8 tsp salt





Instructions

* Preheat the oven to 375F. Fill a muffin tin with liners.



* Thoroughly crush the crackers into a bowl. Mix in the brown sugar, ginger, and salt. Mix in the melted butter and stir until combined.



* Add a rounded tablespoon of crust mix to each muffin cup. Press the crumbs flat with a small glass. Bake the crusts for 6-7 minutes. Set aside to cool.



* In a large bowl, whisk the cream cheese, sugar, and maple syrup until smooth. Mix in egg, pumpkin, and vanilla until combined. Mix in the cornstarch, spices, and salt.



* Fill each muffin cup about 3/4 full. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are set but the centers are still slightly jiggly.



* Remove the mini cakes to a wire rack for 30 minutes and then transfer to the fridge for at least 1 hour.



TRY: garnish with whipped cream and nuts, little holiday candies, crumbles of ginger cookies, chocolate frosting and pumpkin seed kernels





Adam Wisnewski

Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner



https://breakfastlifedinner.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BreakfastLifeDinner/

https://www.instagram.com/breakfastlifedinner/