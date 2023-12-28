CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a family new year tradition for Guest Chef Adam Wisnewski, he is making cheese and chocolate fondue to the ciKitchen. He shares how, “This meal is about the communal experience of eating together at a special time of the year. And trying not to drop your bread in the cheese!”

Cheese Ingredients

1 clove of garlic, cut in half

1 lb of grated quality cheese mix – traditionally Swiss: Gruyère and Emmentaler but try a combination of Cheddar and Gouda, Swiss and Fontina, Swiss and a touch of Bleu

2 TBS cornstarch

1 C stock

1 TBS lemon juice

1 tsp dijon mustard

Pinch of nutmeg

TRY: Bread, Potatoes, Pasta, Celery, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Carrots, Radishes, Blanched Broccoli, Gherkins, Pickled Onions, Ham, Salami, Apples, Pears

Cheese Instructions

Rub the sides of a medium cooking pan with the garlic clove, set aside the clove for use in another dish, set to a medium low heat.

In a large bowl, toss the grated cheeses together with the cornstarch

Add a handful of the cheese mix to the cooking pan with a splash of stock, stir until melted. Continue to slowly add cheese and stock while stirring. When it is melty and smooth, finish by adding lemon juice, mustard and nutmeg. Serve immediately in a warming dish, or return to stovetop, as needed, to keep the cheese warm enough to dip easily.

Chef Adam Wisnewski has been cooking for 43 years: working in restaurants for 17 years and running my own business for 8 years. He brings the joy and wonder of cooking into people’s lives through cooking classes and event meals.

Adam Wisnewski

Cook and Owner at Breakfast, Life, and Dinner

www.breakfastlifedinner.com

www.facebook.com/BreakfastLifeDinner/

www.instagram.com/breakfastlifedinner/