Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Indulge in the delights of Fall with a scrumptious gluten-free Raspberry Crisp, crafted by the talented Chef Colleen Hatton. With a perfect balance of wholesome ingredients and luscious raspberries, this recipe promises to be the highlight of your seasonal baking endeavors.

Ingredients:

Crumble:

6 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing

5 ½ cups rolled oats, divided

½ cup sliced raw almonds

¼ cup light-brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Filling:

6 cups fresh raspberries

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

⅓ cup light-brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Pinch of kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Brush an 8-inch baking dish with melted unsalted butter. In a food processor, pulse 1/2 cup of rolled oats until finely ground. Transfer the oats to a bowl and mix in 1 more cup of oats, 1/2 cup of sliced raw almonds, 1/4 cup of light-brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt, and 6 tablespoons of melted butter to create the crumble. In a separate bowl, gently combine all the ingredients for the filling, including the fresh raspberries, pure vanilla extract, 1/3 cup of light-brown sugar, cornstarch, and a pinch of kosher salt. Transfer the filling to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle the top with the oat mixture. Bake the crisp for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the edges are bubbling and the top turns a delightful golden brown. Allow the crisp to cool for 30 minutes before serving. Pair it with a dollop of creamy Greek yogurt or luscious whipped cream for an extra touch of indulgence.

Savor the delightful blend of textures and flavors that come together in this splendid fall dessert.