Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to savor the vibrant flavors of summer with a delectable recipe brought to you by none other than the culinary pro, Colleen Hatton. In today’s Ci Kitchen, we’re diving into the world of taste and aroma like never before. Colleen is bringing the essence of summer right to your plate with her Summer Veggie Lemon Ricotta Pizza recipe.

The Recipe: Summer Veggie Lemon Ricotta Pizza

Broiled Summer Vegetables:

Slice the zucchini and summer squash into 1/2-inch thick rounds and toss them with a drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of salt, and a dash of pepper.

Arrange the rounds on a roasting pan and broil them until they’re kissed with golden-brown spots, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Set them aside, ready to take center stage on your pizza.

For The Flatbread Pizza:

Zest a small lemon and combine it with 1/4 cup of creamy ricotta cheese, adding a hint of red pepper flakes for a gentle kick.

Spread this zesty ricotta mixture over your chosen flatbread base – whether it’s a large naan bread or two mini naan.

Layer on the broiled zucchini and summer squash slices along with the sliced grape tomatoes, creating a picturesque mosaic of colors and flavors.

Bake to Perfection:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. If you’re using a toaster oven, adjust the rack and select the BAKE setting.

Place your adorned flatbread onto an oiled sheet pan or pizza pan.

Sprinkle a handful of shredded mozzarella cheese and a generous tablespoon of shredded Parmesan cheese over the creation.

Slide the pizza into the oven and let it bake until the cheese turns irresistibly molten and bubbly, usually around 8 to 12 minutes.

A Finishing Touch:

As your pizza emerges from the oven, top it with chopped fresh basil or parsley for a burst of color and aroma.

Slice a lemon into wedges and serve them alongside your masterpiece.

And there you have it, a Summer Veggie Lemon Ricotta Pizza that’s as visually stunning as it is deliciously satisfying. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, enjoying a meal with loved ones, or simply treating yourself, this creation promises a slice of summer in every bite.