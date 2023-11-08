Champaign, Ill.
This Thanksgiving, skip the traditional green bean casserole and lighten it up with a Thanksgiving Green Bean Salad. Anita Dukeman share the health benefits of fresh greens such as fiber, vitamin K for bone health, vitamin C to boost the immune system and vitamin A for eye health. Plus, she shares the recipe to prepare delicious green bean salad!
Thanksgiving Green Bean Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound green beans, ends trimmed, washed and cut into 1-to 2-inch pieces
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup candied pecans, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
3 slices of bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese
Dressing:
2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
freshly-ground black pepper to taste
Instructions:
Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a BOIL over high heat. ADD salt
ADD green beans and COOK for 3 minutes.
DRAIN green beans and immediately place them in a large bowl of ice water for about 5 minutes.
REMOVE green beans from the ice water and DRAIN using a colander.
PLACE green beans on a paper towel and use another paper towel to blot dry. SET ASIDE.
While beans are drying, PLACE vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, and pepper in a small bowl and WHISK to combine.
PLACE green beans in a large bowl and ADD dressing. STIR to combine and SET ASIDE.
When ready to serve, ADD candied pecans, cranberries, crumbled bacon and blue cheese.
TOSS to combine.