This Thanksgiving, skip the traditional green bean casserole and lighten it up with a Thanksgiving Green Bean Salad. Anita Dukeman share the health benefits of fresh greens such as fiber, vitamin K for bone health, vitamin C to boost the immune system and vitamin A for eye health. Plus, she shares the recipe to prepare delicious green bean salad!

Thanksgiving Green Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound green beans, ends trimmed, washed and cut into 1-to 2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup candied pecans, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3 slices of bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese

Dressing:

2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

freshly-ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a BOIL over high heat. ADD salt

ADD green beans and COOK for 3 minutes.

DRAIN green beans and immediately place them in a large bowl of ice water for about 5 minutes.

REMOVE green beans from the ice water and DRAIN using a colander.

PLACE green beans on a paper towel and use another paper towel to blot dry. SET ASIDE.

While beans are drying, PLACE vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, and pepper in a small bowl and WHISK to combine.

PLACE green beans in a large bowl and ADD dressing. STIR to combine and SET ASIDE.

When ready to serve, ADD candied pecans, cranberries, crumbled bacon and blue cheese.

TOSS to combine.