Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

We asked you what helped you spring into spring and it turns out, there’s no better way to embrace mother nature than playing in the dirt. Garden centers and plant nurseries are opening all over central Illinois and anxious green thumbs are ready to get their hands on some pretty plants and flowers.

To tackle this topic we’ve called on our old friend Tinisha Spain- you may remember her as WCIA3’s Tinisha Shade. These days she’s hosting her own garden show, Mid American Gardener, on WILL-TV but today she’s sharing some of her spring and summer garden ideas and tips with us.