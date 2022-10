Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Good Nurse, a gripping, true life crime story with a twist comes to Netflix this week.

Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell recently sat down with its stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne to discuss how they brought their roles to life.

Chuck and Pam also sat down with director, Tobias Lindhom, to discuss his reasons for bringing this story to the screen.