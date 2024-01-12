WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Christos, founder of Christos Furs & Leather, has kept Chicagoans warm since 2005 with innovative and sustainable designs. From upcycled winter coats and hats made from umbrellas to scarfs turned into chic coats with fur-lined trim, Christos’ creations are one-of-a-kind and environmentally conscious.

Owner of Christos Furs & Leather, Christos join us for a “fashion show” showcasing some of his new designs and looks from the Winter Line. But first, we get to know more about the business and how he helps keep people warm and stylish this winter.

At Christos Furs & Leather, they are focused on fashionably sustaining the planet for future generations. They are utilizing technology and provide the world with responsibly sourced fashion using biodegradable, natural fibers that last a lifetime, such as cotton, linen, wool, cashmere, silk, fur, and leather. While simultaneously recycling plastic pollution into unique garments that can be worn for a lifetime.

They meticulously source materials from ethically responsible suppliers, ensuring that each creation is a testament to the dedication to environmental preservation. Christos proudly support sustainable practices that align with the vision of a harmonious fashion industry.

From Christos: “Upcycling is when you give a former piece of garment new life. I love making sure that we do not continue to pollute our lakes or rivers with used umbrellas, parachutes, plastic bags, and more. Therefore, we can take any of your recycling and turn it into fashion!”

