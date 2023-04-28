Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Zach Sehy, Chief Operating Officer, Christie Clinic, joins us with why is this such an important event for their organization.

At Christie Clinic, our vision is to create a healthy community. The events offered throughout race weekend bring participants from all over the country to our community, promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging people to engage in physical activity.

What events have already been going on?

The Health & Fitness Expo is the official kick off to Race Weekend and is held at the ARC on U of I campus. At the expo it’s great to see the community come together and support the event and meet & greet with all our vendors.

At the Christie Clinic booth, we have team members and providers from several departments available for questions. Lots of giveaways and fun activities, including a Plank Challenge and a Hula Hooping Contest.

What’s your favorite part of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend?

I love seeing everyone come together and feel the energy through town. COVID cancelled race weekend in 2020 and 2021 so we were encouraged to see so many people return last year and again this year. We’re excited to be bringing the full marathon distance back next year and hope to see even more participants.

I want to thank the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend team, local leaders, law enforcement and the countless volunteers for their tireless work and dedication to bringing race weekend back to our community.