Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is excited to welcome special guest Andrea Lytle Peet, the first person with ALS to finish a marathon in all 50 states. During the expo, the event will host

screenings of the “Go On, Be Brave” documentary that follows Peet’s marathon journey.

After premiering at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year, ‘Go On, Be Brave’ will be shown twice during Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. The documentary tells the story of Andrea Lytle Peet’s journey to becoming the first person with ALS to finish 50 marathons in 50 states and will be the first public screening of the film at a running event.

a screening of the full-length film (110 minutes) on Thursday, Apr. 27 at 5 p.m

a 20-minute excerpt from the film and followed by a Q&A with Peet on Friday, Apr. 28 at 3 p.m.

Both screenings will take place in the ARC Auditorium on the lower level of the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center. Peet will be a special guest of the event, meeting with participants and community members during the expo and participating in the half marathon. A limited number of free tickets are now available and those interested in attending can sign up here.