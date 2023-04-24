Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We chat with Eric Woodard, PT, DPT, Christie Clinic’s Department of Physical Therapy ahead of this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend!

Race Day Tips:

One of the most important things is to make sure you’re well-rested and hydrated in the days leading up to the race. You also want to make sure you’re fueling your body with healthy, nutrient-dense foods to give you energy and help you perform at your best.

What to do before the start:

One thing I always do is get to the race early so I have plenty of time to warm up and get mentally prepared. I also like to visualize the race and my performance to help me stay focused and confident. I find it helpful to set specific, achievable goals for myself before the race. This helps me stay focused and motivated throughout the event. I also remind myself to stay positive and not get discouraged if things don’t go exactly as planned.

Things to keep in mind during the race:

It’s always best to pace yourself and not go out too fast at the beginning of the race. It’s also important to listen to your body and adjust your pace if you’re feeling fatigued. And finally, I find it helpful to stay mentally focused and break the race down into smaller, manageable sections.

Tips to calm the nerves:

It’s completely normal to feel nervous before a race, but it’s important to remember that everyone else is feeling the same way. I find it helpful to focus on my breathing and stay in the present moment, rather than worrying about what might happen later in the race. And remember to have fun and enjoy the experience!